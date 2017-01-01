site
SEARCHING FOR AUGUSTA: THE FORGOTTEN ANGEL OF BASTOGNE
Documentary  TV-G

SEARCHING FOR AUGUSTA: THE FORGOTTEN ANGEL OF BASTOGNE tells the little-known story of Augusta Chiwy, a black nurse, and her heroic service at a U.S. military aid station during the opening days of the Battle of The Bulge. Her remarkable story of bravery went untold for over 60 years, until historian and author Martin King tracked her down and wrote a book celebrating her heroism. Augusta Chiwy passed away on August 23, 2015 in Belgium at the age of 94. Her life story was celebrated in the New York Times feature series “The Lives They Lived.” Using archival footage and photos, black and white sketches, and interviews with author Martin King, historian Michael Collins, and others, the documentary pieces together the remarkable true story of this previously unsung hero, whose compassion and unwavering courage helped save countless of American soldiers.

