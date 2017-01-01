AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE IX

The anthology series AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE continues to explore the present-day realities and contemporary lifestyles of Africans, both on the continent and in the evolving diaspora. Hosted by actress Nicole Beharie, ("Sleepy Hollow"), season nine includes five documentaries that offer unique perspectives on the complicated, and at times controversial, viewpoints about Africa and the diaspora. "An American Ascent" chronicles the first African-American expedition to tackle Denali (also known as Mount McKinley), North America's highest peak, while shedding light on the complex relationship many African-Americans have with the outdoors. "Black Out" follows the nightly pilgrimage during exam season of hundreds of schoolchildren in Conakry, Guinea who walk to the airport, gas stations and wealthy parts of the city, searching for light to study. The documentary tells the story of their inspiring struggle for education in the face of the country’s own fight for change. "Intore" offers a powerful and rare look at how Rwanda survived its tragic past by regaining its identity through music, dance, and the resilience of a new generation. "My Father's Land" tells the story of Papa Jah, a Haitian gardener and bush medicine man living in the Bahamas who journeys back home to reunite with his 103-year-old father before he passes. The film also reflects on Haitian immigrants' precarious lives in both the Bahamas and in the Dominican Republic. Filmed over a five year period, "Omo Child: The River And The Bush" recounts the amazing true story of one man’s journey to end an ancient tradition and taboo, in a remote Ethiopian tribe, which will save children’s lives.